AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 429,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,720. The company has a market cap of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,377,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 112,752 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 239,715 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AXT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AXT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

