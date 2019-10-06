Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AYTU. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Aytu Bioscience and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of AYTU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Aytu Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.64.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 204.23% and a negative net margin of 370.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

