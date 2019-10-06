Azart (AZART) Price Up 102.6% This Week

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 85.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Azart has traded up 102.6% against the US dollar. Azart has a total market capitalization of $677.00 and $683.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azart alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007664 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

AZART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.