Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 2,915,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 52,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 285,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

