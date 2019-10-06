Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 2,915,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,348. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.6% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 27.2% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

