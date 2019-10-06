Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE SAN remained flat at $$3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,130,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,231,395. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,268,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,670,000 after buying an additional 2,754,656 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 220,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,911,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 47,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

