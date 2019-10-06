Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BXS. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:BXS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 299,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $11,634,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

