Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a f rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BOCH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 9,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,704. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $191.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

In other news, Director Joseph Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $133,150. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

