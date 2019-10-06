Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,211,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

