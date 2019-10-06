BANKEX (BKX) Price Hits $0.0081

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. BANKEX has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $140,416.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038701 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.05423644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001113 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,226,892 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, HitBTC and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

