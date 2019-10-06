Barrington Research Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Barrington Research restated their in-line rating on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 358,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,107.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 389.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

