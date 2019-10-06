Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 542,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,300. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at $2,609,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 53.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 536.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 172,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

