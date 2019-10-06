B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

BGS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

