BidaskClub Downgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXDX. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 129,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 19.99. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $942.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 170.47% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

