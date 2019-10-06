BidaskClub Downgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.99.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 658,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,920. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $2,185,412. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.