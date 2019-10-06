BidaskClub Downgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 395,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 350,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,443,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 9,540 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $185,839.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,367,339 shares of company stock worth $25,443,081. Insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,543,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 391,359 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,883,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,862,000 after purchasing an additional 593,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,329,000 after purchasing an additional 362,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

