BidaskClub Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 308,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $21,679,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,070 shares of company stock worth $34,710,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

