BidaskClub Upgrades Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Hold

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,657. The firm has a market cap of $460.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.57. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $124.57 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.16.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

