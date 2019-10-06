Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $71.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.60.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,587,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,423,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

BHVN traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 584,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.32. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.