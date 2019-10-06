BitCapitalVendor Price Hits $0.0381 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $33.71 million and $841,911.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 883,999,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

