Bitcore Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Exrates and Bit-Z. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $257.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,988.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.02150384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.02772382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00688555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00691838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00056962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00451846 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,862,162 coins and its circulating supply is 17,361,203 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, QBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

