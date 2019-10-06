BitNewChain Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $115.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

