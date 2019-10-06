BitRent (RNTB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. BitRent has a total market capitalization of $96,941.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitRent has traded up 631.5% against the dollar. One BitRent token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Exrates and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00191789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.01026767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00091329 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent launched on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io.

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, OTCBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

