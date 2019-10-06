BitSend One Day Volume Reaches $304.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. BitSend has a market capitalization of $163,787.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00876126 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001501 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,742,850 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.