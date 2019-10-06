BitTube Price Down 5.6% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Livecoin. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $5,345.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00691838 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004232 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002876 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 202,111,463 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

