bitUSD (BITUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $390.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00012236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $390.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.01023567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,342,520 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

