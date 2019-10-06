Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00641910 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00026280 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004253 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000394 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

