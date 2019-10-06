BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 109.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 41.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.95 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

