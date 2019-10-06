BlockMason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Million (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $629,272.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00192350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01035384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

