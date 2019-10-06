Blocktix 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. Blocktix has a total market cap of $104,918.00 and $1.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocktix has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00192628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01040213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090625 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

