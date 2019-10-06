Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. 656,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,342. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

