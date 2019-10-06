Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to post sales of $148.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.10 million. Blucora reported sales of $95.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $721.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.76 million to $727.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $836.45 million, with estimates ranging from $826.48 million to $844.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 225,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,779. Blucora has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,081,172.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Blucora by 127.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after buying an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 389,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blucora by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.