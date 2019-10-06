BMO Capital Markets Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $320.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.67. 4,269,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

