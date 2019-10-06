Bob’s Repair Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $20.33 and $51.55. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $174,613.00 and $215,758.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038204 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.32 or 0.05414247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

