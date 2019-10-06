Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $390.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $305.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $394.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.29.

NYSE:SAM traded up $14.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.84. 165,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.63. Boston Beer has a one year low of $230.93 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.40.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.15, for a total value of $2,717,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,267,975. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,205,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 53,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

