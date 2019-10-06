BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at DA Davidson

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,168. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BOX has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in BOX by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 756.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

