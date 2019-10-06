BOXX Token [Blockparty] Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOXX)

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a market capitalization of $988,876.00 and $167,989.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00192376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.01031986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00091311 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOXX Token [Blockparty]

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,241,740 tokens. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official website is www.goblockparty.com. The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOXX Token [Blockparty]

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

