BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 710 by Sanford C. Bernstein

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 643 ($8.40).

LON BP traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 494.90 ($6.47). 35,069,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585.30 ($7.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 504.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 536.08.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £316.89 ($414.07). Insiders have bought 184 shares of company stock worth $95,172 over the last ninety days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

