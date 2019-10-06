Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.01. 33,435,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,057,211. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,088,261.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $14,401,034.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,361,046.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,716,908 shares of company stock worth $55,473,703. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,287,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 248,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,169,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,875,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

