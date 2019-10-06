Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $5.37 EPS

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.93 and the lowest is $5.16. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $21.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.02 to $21.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.54 to $24.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $285.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.00 on Friday, reaching $281.43. 2,255,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,728. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

