Brokerages Expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to Post $1.57 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Iqvia posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.30. 937,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.64. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,627,251 shares of company stock valued at $412,103,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth $4,349,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Iqvia by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

