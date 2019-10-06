Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.10. SBA Communications posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. New Street Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total transaction of $160,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3,456.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,162 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,747,000 after purchasing an additional 990,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3,484.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $92,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.58. The company had a trading volume of 381,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,639. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.