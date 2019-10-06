Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 899

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 899 ($11.75).

ANTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective (up from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of ANTO stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 829.40 ($10.84). 1,651,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 862.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 890.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

