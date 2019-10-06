Brokerages Set Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target at $14.86

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WATT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

In other Energous news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $70,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,699 shares in the company, valued at $641,218.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 10,313 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $36,920.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,601.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,401 shares of company stock worth $201,992. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at $44,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Energous by 96.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energous by 182.3% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Energous by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Energous stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 166,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,854. Energous has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Energous had a negative return on equity of 172.39% and a negative net margin of 11,509.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

