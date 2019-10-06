Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $292.80

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,058.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in MarketAxess by 25.0% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MarketAxess by 41.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.95. The company had a trading volume of 265,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,391. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.