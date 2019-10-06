Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $68.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 501,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 363,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.75. 217,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.