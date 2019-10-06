Brokerages Set Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Target Price at $34.61

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 32,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 117,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 220,889 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

