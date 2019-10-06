Brokerages Set Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $9.56

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $193,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 131,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $500,100.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Viewray by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

VRAY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,459. Viewray has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $278.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viewray will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

