Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRKS. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. 209,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.01. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 18.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 585,715 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 103.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

