BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $21.81 million and $18,683.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038701 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.05423644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001113 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,009,848 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

